お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【おまけ付】 Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month“Blue” スニーカー

商品の説明

ブルース・キルゴアによって設計されて、1982年に発売されたAIR FORCE 1のモデル生誕40周年を記念したモデルです。
CT70 ギャルソン28.5
AIR FORCE 2などの後継モデルの発売によって、1度生産中止になりましたが、アメリカ・ボルティモアの3ショップがナイキに再販を提案した後、1ヶ月に1カラー販売する「SHOE OF THE MONTH / COLOR OF THE MONTH」という販促キャンペーンがアメリカ東海岸の中心に話題となり、AIR FORCE 1がナイキを代表する人気モデルになるきっかけになりました。
NIKE AJ1 スパイダーマン × ナイキ エアジョーダン1 ハイ OG SP
ホワイトの上質なレザー素材のアッパー、ロイヤル・ブルーとユニバーシティ・レッドのスウッシュ、ミニスウッシュが先端に配置したシューレースホールパーツ、メタリック・ゴールドのAnniversary Editionのテキストが配置されたシュータン、発売当時のロゴが配置されたヒールタブ、ロイヤル・ブルーとユニバーシティ・レッドのインソール、ガムブラウンのアウトソール、Since 1982.のテキストがプリントされたクリーニング用の歯ブラシなどのデザインが特徴的なCOLOR OF THE MONTHの第2弾モデルです。
NIKESBDUNKhigh

at812387様専用　ニューバランス2002RMI
モデル名: NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW COLOR OF THE MONTH ROYAL BLUE
SALOMON XT-WINGS2 ADV
カラー: White/Royal Blue
エアジョーダン1 low unc
付属品: シューズクリーニング用ブラシ
Nike Cortez ナイキ コルテッツ ランニングラビット ウィートゴールド
品番: DJ3911-101
27.5cm CONVERSE ADDICT CHUCK TAYLOR OX よ
販売価格: 16,500円(税込)
【早いもの勝ち】メゾンマルジェラ　ジャーマントレーナー　EU41　メンズ
販売日付: 2022年8月13日
NewBalanceM576Made In England Size28…
生産国: ベトナム
ナイキエアシップ　レッド　26cm
購入先: NIKE SNKRS
パームエンジェルス Palm Angeles スニーカー

VANS OLD SKOOL 36dx アナハイム レオパード US規格
#nike #airforce1 #airforce1low #colorofthemonth

NIKE　ナイキ　26　メンズ　エアフォース　1’07　新品　スニーカー　6-1

商品の情報

商品のサイズ27.5cm
ブランドナイキ
商品の状態新品、未使用

アディダス オリジナルニッツァ ハイ ヒールジップブラック

コンバース オールスター ワンスター OX スターウォーズ

NIKE オフホワイト　27.5

Nike Dunk High "Black and White

NIKE AIR JORDAN 6 "Metallic Silver"

ベイパーマックスプラス

adidas YZY BSKTBL KNIT 29.0cm

【新品未使用品】ニューバランス CM996GTX ゴアテックス 27.5cm
ブルース・キルゴアによって設計されて、1982年に発売されたAIR FORCE 1のモデル生誕40周年を記念したモデルです。AIR FORCE 2などの後継モデルの発売によって、1度生産中止になりましたが、アメリカ・ボルティモアの3ショップがナイキに再販を提案した後、1ヶ月に1カラー販売する「SHOE OF THE MONTH / COLOR OF THE MONTH」という販促キャンペーンがアメリカ東海岸の中心に話題となり、AIR FORCE 1がナイキを代表する人気モデルになるきっかけになりました。ホワイトの上質なレザー素材のアッパー、ロイヤル・ブルーとユニバーシティ・レッドのスウッシュ、ミニスウッシュが先端に配置したシューレースホールパーツ、メタリック・ゴールドのAnniversary Editionのテキストが配置されたシュータン、発売当時のロゴが配置されたヒールタブ、ロイヤル・ブルーとユニバーシティ・レッドのインソール、ガムブラウンのアウトソール、Since 1982.のテキストがプリントされたクリーニング用の歯ブラシなどのデザインが特徴的なCOLOR OF THE MONTHの第2弾モデルです。モデル名: NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW COLOR OF THE MONTH ROYAL BLUEカラー: White/Royal Blue付属品: シューズクリーニング用ブラシ品番: DJ3911-101販売価格: 16,500円(税込)販売日付: 2022年8月13日生産国: ベトナム購入先: NIKE SNKRS#nike #airforce1 #airforce1low #colorofthemonth

商品の情報

商品のサイズ27.5cm
ブランドナイキ
商品の状態新品、未使用

【おまけ付】 Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month“Blue” スニーカー

29分钟前

【おまけ付】 Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month“Blue” スニーカー

¥12,000 ¥10,200

(税込) 送料込み
3
13
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

f77573adc

 338

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (13)

f77573adc
【おまけ付】 Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month“Blue” スニーカー 【おまけ付】 Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month“Blue” スニーカー

Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of The Month Royal Blue DJ3911-101

Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of The Month Royal Blue DJ3911-101


Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of The Month Royal Blue DJ3911-101

Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of The Month Royal Blue DJ3911-101


Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month 'University Blue'

Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month 'University Blue'


Another 'Color of the Month' Nike Air Force 1 Is Releasing Soon

Another 'Color of the Month' Nike Air Force 1 Is Releasing Soon


Air Force 1 Low 'Color Of The Month White Royal Blue' - Nike

Air Force 1 Low 'Color Of The Month White Royal Blue' - Nike


Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Color of the Month - University Blue' DM0576-400

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Color of the Month - University Blue' DM0576-400


Another 'Color of the Month' Nike Air Force 1 Is Releasing Soon

Another 'Color of the Month' Nike Air Force 1 Is Releasing Soon

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【おまけ付】 Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month“Blue” スニーカー
© www.inba.net, Inc.