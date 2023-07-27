超人気新品 PlayStation4 ブラック　1TB 家庭用ゲーム本体

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
PlayStation4 ブラック　1TB

商品の説明

ご覧頂きありがとうございます✩.*˚
■サイズ:1TB
■付属品:箱 (スレや傷あり)、コントローラ、電源コード
■商品詳細■
使用しておりましたが、PS5を購入し使用しなくなったためお譲り致します。動作確認済み、初期化済みです。本体に少しスレや傷ありです。
※中古品であることをご了承願います。
※お値引きはご遠慮頂いております。

商品の情報

ブランドソニー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

