正規 vintage tricot comme des garcons skirt y ロングスカート

商品の説明

ヴィンテージコムデギャルソンの￼AD2000立体スカートです。
2000年代の名作品！￼￼
サイズS
全長80ウェスト62アジャスターで調整可能
清潔な状態ですが画像のようにわずかにうすしみ汚れがございます￼。
ヴィンテージにして良好な状態だと思います。
他にも出品しているのでよかったら見てください！￼
ヴィンテージコムデギャルソンの￼AD2000立体スカートです。2000年代の名作品！￼￼サイズS全長80ウェスト62アジャスターで調整可能清潔な状態ですが画像のようにわずかにうすしみ汚れがございます￼。ヴィンテージにして良好な状態だと思います。他にも出品しているのでよかったら見てください！￼￼

53分钟前

¥11,100 ¥9,435

(税込) 送料込み
6
16
商品の情報

メルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

a090cf99b842

 1831

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (16)

a090cf99b842
