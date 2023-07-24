【当店限定販売】 Thinpad Lenovo Core SSD256GB 8250U i5 タブレット

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
2020年4月に公式サイトで購入しました。外での仕事用に購入しましたが、コロナ禍で使用機会が少なかったためお譲りします。
カーボンファイバー製かつ軽量（1.1kg）で薄い端末のため、持ち運びしやすい14型ノートPCをお探しの方におすすめです。
◆構成
● プロセッサー: インテル Core i5-8250U ( 1.60GHz 6MB )
● 初期導入OS : Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
● ディスプレイ: 14.0"FHD IPS LED 1920x1080
● メモリー　　: 8.0GB
● ストレージ1 : 256GB SSD
● 電源アダプター: 45W
● グラフィックス: インテル UHD グラフィックス 620
● 内蔵カメラ　　: 720p HDカメラ
● 指紋センサー　: 指紋センサー
● キーボード　　: 日本語
● Office ソフトウエア: なし
◆付属品
● ACアダプターのみ
● Micosoft Office
◆状態
● 写真のとおり。スクリーンやバッテリー等、使用して気になる点はございませんでした。
◆その他
● 初期化済みです。
● 製品保証期間は終了しています。
● エアダスター、クリーナー等で簡易クリーニングをしています。

商品の情報

ブランドレノボ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

