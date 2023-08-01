お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
半額SALE★ CLANE RIBBON SUSPENDER SALOPETTE サロペット/オーバーオール

商品の説明

ご覧頂きありがとうございます。
こちらは、クラネのバックリボンサスペンダーサロペット になります。
サイズ 1
・後ろにリボンが垂れ下がったようなディテールがポイント
・二か所のボタン穴でストラップの長さ調節が可能
・ウエストの切り替え位置が高く、スタイルアップの叶う一枚
3回着用しました。中古品という事にご理解いただける方、よろしくお願い致します。
素人確認ですが、ほつれや汚れはありません。
気軽にコメントください。

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドクラネ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

¥12,500 ¥10,625

(税込) 送料込み
10
15
商品の情報

