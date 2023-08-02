新版 ChumsSteelCoolerBox54L 新品未使用 その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
ご覧いただきありがとうございます♪
チャムススチールクーラーボックス54Lです。
2つ目の出品ですが
新品未使用品になります。
今後使用の機会がなさそうなのと、早く売りたいので定価よりもお得な値段でお出しします。
※ご注文の前にご確認ください※
素材の特性上、塗装のムラや表面コーティング剤の浮きなどは仕様の範囲内とさせていただきます。また、輸送時に製品本体に多少のかすれ傷のようなものが付いてしまう場合がございます。予めご了承くださいませ。
・発送は本体箱の上にさらにダンボールで梱包した状態で行います。
《商品仕様》
・容量：約54Ｌ
・クーラー内は仕切りがなく、塊肉や魚など大きなものも収納可能
・両側に持ち手付き
・ドレインコック(水抜き栓)付き
・栓抜き付き
アウトドア用の入れ物···クーラーボックス
クーラーボックスの容量···54L
サイズ詳細
H 42 X W 58 X D 36.5cm
(内寸：H 34 X W 52.5 X D 32.5cm)
内容量：54L
本体質量：約8.2kg
アイテム詳細
Material：Steel(Outer)Polypropylene(Inner)　Polyurethane(form)

ご覧いただきありがとうございます♪チャムススチールクーラーボックス54Lです。2つ目の出品ですが新品未使用品になります。今後使用の機会がなさそうなのと、早く売りたいので定価よりもお得な値段でお出しします。※ご注文の前にご確認ください※素材の特性上、塗装のムラや表面コーティング剤の浮きなどは仕様の範囲内とさせていただきます。また、輸送時に製品本体に多少のかすれ傷のようなものが付いてしまう場合がございます。予めご了承くださいませ。 ・発送は本体箱の上にさらにダンボールで梱包した状態で行います。《商品仕様》・容量：約54Ｌ・クーラー内は仕切りがなく、塊肉や魚など大きなものも収納可能・両側に持ち手付き・ドレインコック(水抜き栓)付き・栓抜き付き アウトドア用の入れ物···クーラーボックスクーラーボックスの容量···54Lサイズ詳細H 42 X W 58 X D 36.5cm(内寸：H 34 X W 52.5 X D 32.5cm) 内容量：54L 本体質量：約8.2kgアイテム詳細Material：Steel(Outer)Polypropylene(Inner)　Polyurethane(form)

