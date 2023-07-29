お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
最高級 7 SUUNTO STONE TITANIUM GRAY 腕時計(デジタル)

商品の説明

5月にアマゾンで新品購入後1ヶ月ほど使用しましたが色違いのブラックを購入した為出品いたします。
ベルトは開封後すぐに外して交換しため一度も腕に装着しておりません。
液晶画面も保護ガラスシートを張って使用していたため無傷です。
本体ケースは使用に伴う使用感があるので写真でご判断下さい。
日常使用で装着しておりました。
ダイビングにも耐える防水性能の安心感や有機ELディスプレイの鮮やかさはとても快適です。
正常動作で初期化済みです。
中古品ですので気になるところなどコメントいただければ追加画像等対応いたします。

商品の情報

ブランドスント
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報

