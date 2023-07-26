お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
数量限定セール VersaPro NEC VK25LA-J 8GB SSD Windows10 ノートPC

商品の説明

SSD128GB + HDD750GBの高速＆大容量ストレージWindows PC
CD/DVDドライブやディスプレイ・HDMI・USBポートなど搭載のオールインワンモデル。
【状態】
・メモリは高速8GB、ストレージはSSDに交換しているため動作はスムーズで、快適にお使いいただけます。
・容量も十分あるので、スマホのバックアップも余裕です！
・CD/DVDドライブ搭載で、映画や音楽も楽しめます。
【仕様・スペック】
・CPU：Intel Core(TM) 4100M 2.50GHz。
・メモリ：8GB。
・ストレージ：SSD128GB + HDD750GB。
・ディスプレイ：15.6インチ。
・システムタイプ：64-bit operating system
・バッテリー：正常
【オススメ】
・Windows10 Pro。
・Google Chrome。
・Microsoft Office（Word, Excel, PowerPoint）。
【付属品】
・ACアダプター。
・USB。
【その他】
・OSとアプリは全てクリーンインストール済みです。届いて電源を入れればすぐに使える状態ですので、面倒な初期設定は不要です。
・厳重に梱包していますのでご安心ください。
・送料無料です。
ご検討どうぞよろしくお願いいたします。

商品の情報

ブランドエヌイーシー
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

