安価 Nike WMNS Air Force 1 Low Command Force スニーカー

商品の説明

商品名：Nike WMNS Air Force 1 Low Command Force Black ナイキ ウィメンズ エアフォース1 ロー コマンドフォース ブラック
ブランド：ナイキ NIKE
型番：DR0148-101
購入後、保管していましたが他のモデルを購入したため、出品します。
atmosのオンラインショップで購入しました。
新品未使用ですが自宅保管であることと、トラブル防止の為返品や返金はお断りしてますので予めご了承下さい 。
エアフォースワン
スニーカー
ナイキNIKE
スニーカー型···ローカット
履き口···紐
•アッパーに生地のオーバーレイを配して、伝統のスタイル、耐久性、サポート性を強化。
•もともとは高性能バスケットボールシューズ用にデザインされたNike Airクッショニング。軽くて快適な履き心地です。
•ローカットのシルエットがすっきりと洗練されたスタイルを演出。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ23cm
ブランドナイキ
商品の状態新品、未使用

30分钟前

¥14,000 ¥11,900

(税込) 送料込み
9
14
商品の情報

出品者

aab3f3eb4d28b

 1454

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (14)

aab3f3eb4d28b
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Low Command Force Summit White Black (Women's)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Low Command Force Summit White Black (Women's)


This Command Force-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 Drops This Month

This Command Force-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 Drops This Month


This Command Force-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 Drops This Month

This Command Force-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 Drops This Month


This Command Force-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 Drops This Month

This Command Force-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 Drops This Month


NIKE Air Force 1 07 LX Command Force White Black DR0148 101 Size 9 Wmns/7.5 men

NIKE Air Force 1 07 LX Command Force White Black DR0148 101 Size 9 Wmns/7.5 men


Nike W Air Force 1 '07 LX Command Force DR0148-100 AF1 White Shoes Sneakers

Nike W Air Force 1 '07 LX Command Force DR0148-100 AF1 White Shoes Sneakers


Nike Air Force 1

Nike Air Force 1

