今年も話題の × CONCEPTS NEW HEADIN'HOME M5740 BALANCE スニーカー

商品の説明

[商品名]
CONCEPTS × NEW BALANCE M5740 "HEADIN'HOME"
Special Box
コンセプツ ニューバランス
[サイズ]
27.5.cm
[カラー]
オレンジ
[状態]
新品未使用
SpecialBoxに一部裂けあり
[購入先]
STOCK X
[注意事項]
・値下げ不可
・プロフィール必読
[その他]
他にも多数出品していますのでご覧下さい。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ27.5cm
ブランドニューバランス
商品の状態新品、未使用

8分钟前

出品者

c96557b0a3ce

 1550

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

