納得できる割引 1994 TNF RETRO JACKET LIGHT MOUNTAIN マウンテンパーカー

商品の説明

THE NORTH FACE 1994 RETRO MOUNTAIN LIGHT FUTURELIGHT JACKET
海外限定モデル
サイズ:M
カラー: ARROWWOOD YELLOW
試着のみの商品になります。
ストリートウェアの象徴”1994年のレトロマウンテンライトジャケット”に現代のハイテク素材を施しアップデートされました。軽くソフトで静かな素材に最高レベルの通気性と防水性を実現するハイテク素材”FUTURELIGHT”を搭載していますので快適性を保ちます。
GORE TEX仕様よりも柔らかく、着心地が良いジャケットです。
普段着としても、スノーボードウエアーとしてもご活用いただけます。
■ サイズ：Mサイズ ( 日本サイズL相当 )
　　着丈 : 79cm（後側）
　　身丈 : 75cm（前側）
　　身幅 : 60cm（脇下）
　　裄丈 : 93cm（首元中心から袖まで）
■ FUTURELIGHTは防水でありながら、通気性のあるハイテクなDWR (高耐久防水)素材により濡れません。
■ 軽量なFUTURELIGHT 2Lシェル
■ ストレスがかかる箇所はヘビーウェイトな耐摩耗素材FUTURELIGHTを使用しています
■ 裏地はメッシュとタフタのドロップライニング
■ 左前腕と右後肩にTNF刺繍ロゴ
■ ベルクロタブを使用してフードを収納可能
■ スナップ留めダブルセンターフロントフラップにVISLONフロントジッパー
■ 脇下ベンチレーション
■ フード、ウエスト、裾にストッパー付きドローコード
■ ジップインジップ搭載
ボディ：40D FUTURELIGHT 2L DWR (高耐久防水)素材仕上げの100%リサイクルナイロン
ヨーク：70D FUTURELIGHT 2L DWR (高耐久防水)素材仕上げの100%リサイクルナイロン
THE NORTH FACE
ノースフェイス
1994
RETRO MOUNTAIN LIGHT JACKET
MOUNTAIN JACKET
GORE TEX
FUTURE LIGHT
SNOWBOARD
BLAKE PAUL
ブレイクポール

THE NORTH FACE 1994 RETRO MOUNTAIN LIGHT FUTURELIGHT JACKET ノースフェイス 1994 レトロマウンテンライト フューチャーライト ジャケット海外限定モデルサイズ:Mカラー: ARROWWOOD YELLOW 試着のみの商品になります。ストリートウェアの象徴”1994年のレトロマウンテンライトジャケット”に現代のハイテク素材を施しアップデートされました。軽くソフトで静かな素材に最高レベルの通気性と防水性を実現するハイテク素材”FUTURELIGHT”を搭載していますので快適性を保ちます。GORE TEX仕様よりも柔らかく、着心地が良いジャケットです。普段着としても、スノーボードウエアーとしてもご活用いただけます。■ サイズ：Mサイズ ( 日本サイズL相当 ) 　　着丈 : 79cm（後側）　　身丈 : 75cm（前側）　　身幅 : 60cm（脇下）　　裄丈 : 93cm（首元中心から袖まで）■ FUTURELIGHTは防水でありながら、通気性のあるハイテクなDWR (高耐久防水)素材により濡れません。■ 軽量なFUTURELIGHT 2Lシェル■ ストレスがかかる箇所はヘビーウェイトな耐摩耗素材FUTURELIGHTを使用しています■ 裏地はメッシュとタフタのドロップライニング■ 左前腕と右後肩にTNF刺繍ロゴ■ ベルクロタブを使用してフードを収納可能■ スナップ留めダブルセンターフロントフラップにVISLONフロントジッパー■ 脇下ベンチレーション■ フード、ウエスト、裾にストッパー付きドローコード■ ジップインジップ搭載ボディ：40D FUTURELIGHT 2L DWR (高耐久防水)素材仕上げの100%リサイクルナイロンヨーク：70D FUTURELIGHT 2L DWR (高耐久防水)素材仕上げの100%リサイクルナイロンTHE NORTH FACEノースフェイス1994RETRO MOUNTAIN LIGHT JACKETMOUNTAIN JACKETGORE TEXFUTURE LIGHT SNOWBOARD BLAKE PAULブレイクポール

