新品 Galaxy Tab S8+ 専用 Book Cover Keyboard PC周辺機器

商品の説明

Galaxy Tab S8+ Book Cover Keyboard
カバーの外側に抗菌コーティングが施されています。
角度調整が可能なスタンド付きキーボードカバーです。
マグネットで本体に吸着されるようになっています。
(タブレット本体は付属しません。)
品番：EF-DT970UBEGJP
10日ほどしか使用していませんので、美品かと思います。
動作確認済みです。
スタンドカバー
キーボードカバー
クイックスタートガイド
以上３点が箱に同梱されます。
よろしくお願いいたします。

