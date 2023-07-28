日本限定 intel corei7 8700 PCパーツ

|商品の状態
|やや傷や汚れあり
|商品の状態
|やや傷や汚れあり
10分钟前
c595c299b
1198
Intel Core i7 8th Gen - Core i7-8700 Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.2 GHz (4.6 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 65W BX80684I78700 Desktop Processor Intel UHD
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz 6-Core LGA 1151 Processor
Intel Core i7 8th Gen - Core i7-8700 Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.2 GHz
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz 6-Core LGA 1151 Processor - BX80684I78700
Intel CM8068403358316 Core i7-8700 Hexa-core (6 Core) 3.2GHz Processor Socket H4 LGA-1151OEM Pack
Intel Core i7-8700, Hexa Core, 3.20GHz, 12MB, LGA1151, 14nm
Intel Core i7 8th Gen - Core i7-8700 Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.2 GHz