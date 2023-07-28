お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
日本限定 intel corei7 8700 PCパーツ

商品の説明

intel corei7 8700
3年間ほどゲームで使用していました。
買い替えの為出品致します。
動作確認済みです。
第8世代
LGA1151
3.2GHz
12MBキャッシュ
C6 / T12
箱・付属品無し

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

