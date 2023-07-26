お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【代引き不可】 Freestanding Duplex Flex 丸部品社外品 Kit テント/タープ

商品の説明

ZpacksのDuplexを自立式にできるカーボンポール＋DCFポールケースのセットです。
2022年新商品 ツーリング ドーム 型 高強度 アルミフレーム自立式テント⑧

【PAO様専用】モンベル クロノスドーム2＋グランドシート セット
試し張りに使用したのみなので未使用に近いにしていますが四隅に付ける黒い丸リングが欠品しております。
コールマン(Coleman) テント タフワイドドーム4 300 　シートセット

tent-Mark DESIGNS テンマクデザイン サーカス 720VC
代用品で線径1.5㎜内径10㎜のステンレス丸カンを4つ付けます。
LOGOS neos PANELシビックドーム L-AH
純正品とほぼ同じ大きさで強度も問題ありませんが、色がシルバーです。
カマボコテント 3M カーキ

キャプテンスタッグ　クイックシェード　300×200UV-S M-3280
宜しくお願いします。
Slumberjack スランバージャック　ロードハウスタープ

小川テント OGAWA Vigas Ⅱ ヴィガス2 ヴィガスⅡ １度使用
＊画像は参考です、テント本体は付属しません
Hayakawa Toshiyuki様専用タフスクリーン2ルームハウス/LDX+

THE NORTH FACE ノースフェイス Geodome4 ジオドーム4
Zpacks

エントリーパックtt グランドシート　鍛造、チタンベグ付き

商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

【dead stock】　イタリア軍幕

【かなた様用】ＤＯＤ　ヌノイチＳ
ZpacksのDuplexを自立式にできるカーボンポール＋DCFポールケースのセットです。試し張りに使用したのみなので未使用に近いにしていますが四隅に付ける黒い丸リングが欠品しております。代用品で線径1.5㎜内径10㎜のステンレス丸カンを4つ付けます。純正品とほぼ同じ大きさで強度も問題ありませんが、色がシルバーです。宜しくお願いします。＊画像は参考です、テント本体は付属しませんZpacks

商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

【代引き不可】 Freestanding Duplex Flex 丸部品社外品 Kit テント/タープ

17分钟前

【代引き不可】 Freestanding Duplex Flex 丸部品社外品 Kit テント/タープ

¥16,999 ¥12,749

(税込) 送料込み
10
5
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

6c99f39

 1205

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (5)

6c99f39
【代引き不可】 Freestanding Duplex Flex 丸部品社外品 Kit テント/タープ 【代引き不可】 Freestanding Duplex Flex 丸部品社外品 Kit テント/タープ

(1) NEW Drive Medical Deluxe Two Button Folding Adjustible Walker 10210-4ASM

(1) NEW Drive Medical Deluxe Two Button Folding Adjustible Walker 10210-4ASM


McKesson Brand 146-10210-4 - McKesson Medical-Surgical

McKesson Brand 146-10210-4 - McKesson Medical-Surgical


024ZSF-T4101DA1 | FREEDM® LST™ Loose Tube, Gel-Free, Interlocking

024ZSF-T4101DA1 | FREEDM® LST™ Loose Tube, Gel-Free, Interlocking


60140X-316L-D NEMA 4-4X FRIGID-X 316L Stainless Cooler Kit – Nex

60140X-316L-D NEMA 4-4X FRIGID-X 316L Stainless Cooler Kit – Nex


MaxZero™ Extension Set, pressure rated standard bore, 1 removable

MaxZero™ Extension Set, pressure rated standard bore, 1 removable


NexTile 6030 Direct-to-Stud Four-Piece Alcove Tub Wall Kit in

NexTile 6030 Direct-to-Stud Four-Piece Alcove Tub Wall Kit in


MaxZero™ Extension Set, Standard Bore, Pressure Rated, 1 Bonded

MaxZero™ Extension Set, Standard Bore, Pressure Rated, 1 Bonded

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【代引き不可】 Freestanding Duplex Flex 丸部品社外品 Kit テント/タープ
© www.inba.net, Inc.