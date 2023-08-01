お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【2022?新作】 Nothing Phone(1) 128GB/8GBRAM Black スマートフォン本体

商品の説明

Snapdoragon778Gを搭載し、特徴的なGlyph　Interfaceを備えています
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G ファントムブラック 256 GB 未使用
背面に947個のLEDが搭載されており、着信や通知、音楽などに合わせて光らせたりすることが可能です。
くう様専用　OPPO A55s 5G ブラック　新品未開封

iPhone X　256ギガ　SIM無し

超美品 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB SIMフリー バッテリー100%
画面にはSpigenの9H保護ガラスフィルム、ケースを使用しており普段は別のスマートフォンを使用しておりましたので本体に傷などは確認できず、状態は非常に良いと思います
iPhone XR White 128 GB
付属品は全てあります。
iPhone 12 ブラック 64 GB
付属品のケーブルは未使用です。
【良品】Apple iPhone SE 第2世代│白色｜64GB｜SIMフリー
保護フィルムを付けたまま発送いたします　ケースは使用感がありますがもし必要な方がいましたら同梱致します。

iPhone 11 (PRODUCT)RED 128 GB au

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

iPhone XR 128GB コーラル SIMフリー

【極美品】realme GT 5G グローバル版Android11
Snapdoragon778Gを搭載し、特徴的なGlyph　Interfaceを備えています背面に947個のLEDが搭載されており、着信や通知、音楽などに合わせて光らせたりすることが可能です。画面にはSpigenの9H保護ガラスフィルム、ケースを使用しており普段は別のスマートフォンを使用しておりましたので本体に傷などは確認できず、状態は非常に良いと思います付属品は全てあります。付属品のケーブルは未使用です。保護フィルムを付けたまま発送いたします　ケースは使用感がありますがもし必要な方がいましたら同梱致します。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

【2022?新作】 Nothing Phone(1) 128GB/8GBRAM Black スマートフォン本体

57分钟前

【2022?新作】 Nothing Phone(1) 128GB/8GBRAM Black スマートフォン本体

¥41,000 ¥22,550

(税込) 送料込み
5
10
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

265b927d1

 1540

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (10)

265b927d1
【2022?新作】 Nothing Phone(1) 128GB/8GBRAM Black スマートフォン本体 【2022?新作】 Nothing Phone(1) 128GB/8GBRAM Black スマートフォン本体

Nothing Phone 1 128GB 8GB RAM (FACTORY UNLOCKED) 6.55

Nothing Phone 1 128GB 8GB RAM (FACTORY UNLOCKED) 6.55


Nothing Phone 1 128GB 8GB RAM (FACTORY UNLOCKED) 6.55

Nothing Phone 1 128GB 8GB RAM (FACTORY UNLOCKED) 6.55


Amazon.com: Nothing Phone1 5G Dual 128GB 8GB RAM Smartphone

Amazon.com: Nothing Phone1 5G Dual 128GB 8GB RAM Smartphone


Nothing Phone1 5G Dual 256GB 8GB RAM Factory Unlocked Smartphone (GSM Only | No CDMA - not Compatible with Verizon/Sprint) – Black

Nothing Phone1 5G Dual 256GB 8GB RAM Factory Unlocked Smartphone (GSM Only | No CDMA - not Compatible with Verizon/Sprint) – Black


Nothing Phone 1 128GB 8GB RAM (FACTORY UNLOCKED) 6.55

Nothing Phone 1 128GB 8GB RAM (FACTORY UNLOCKED) 6.55


Amazon.com: Nothing Phone1 5G Dual 128GB 8GB RAM Smartphone

Amazon.com: Nothing Phone1 5G Dual 128GB 8GB RAM Smartphone


Nothing Phone (1) 5G Factory Unlocked Dual SIM 8GB RAM 128GB STORAGE-BLACK

Nothing Phone (1) 5G Factory Unlocked Dual SIM 8GB RAM 128GB STORAGE-BLACK

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【2022?新作】 Nothing Phone(1) 128GB/8GBRAM Black スマートフォン本体
© www.inba.net, Inc.