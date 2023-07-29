お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
オープニング 大放出セール NEW PALACE BALANCE 26.5 TAN 991 スニーカー

商品の説明

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。
◆商品：PALACE NEW BALANCE 991 TAN
◆Size：26.5センチ
◆状態:新品未使用　正規品　タグ有り
手元に在庫あり、即日発送可能です。
スムーズなお支払い、取引が可能な方のみお取引お願い申し上げます。
過度なお値下げのご相談などはご遠慮願います。
カラー···ブラウン

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。◆商品：PALACE NEW BALANCE 991 TAN ◆Size：26.5センチ◆状態:新品未使用　正規品　タグ有り手元に在庫あり、即日発送可能です。スムーズなお支払い、取引が可能な方のみお取引お願い申し上げます。 過度なお値下げのご相談などはご遠慮願います。カラー···ブラウン

