大きな取引 deep Amiur v ops long design ロングワンピース

商品の説明

《商品説明》
・2種類の素材を組み合わせた1枚で目を惹くワンピース
・前後に施された深めのvネックが女性らしいシルエットに
・フリル部分が肩周りを覆っているため華奢見えが叶います
・バックの首元に施された長さ調節可能な細ヒモもポイント
・デザイン性がありながらもすっきりと見えるラインに拘りました
出品に悩んでいるためお値下げはできません。
圧縮しての発送になりますのでご了承くださいm(_ _)m
カラー···ベージュ
季節感···夏
袖丈···袖なし
柄・デザイン···無地
Amiur lawgy eim

商品のサイズFREE SIZE
《商品説明》・2種類の素材を組み合わせた1枚で目を惹くワンピース・前後に施された深めのvネックが女性らしいシルエットに・フリル部分が肩周りを覆っているため華奢見えが叶います・バックの首元に施された長さ調節可能な細ヒモもポイント・デザイン性がありながらもすっきりと見えるラインに拘りました出品に悩んでいるためお値下げはできません。圧縮しての発送になりますのでご了承くださいm(_ _)mカラー···ベージュ季節感···夏袖丈···袖なし柄・デザイン···無地Amiur lawgy eim

