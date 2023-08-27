全国総量無料で deep Amiur v ops long design ロングワンピース

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
《商品説明》
・2種類の素材を組み合わせた1枚で目を惹くワンピース
・前後に施された深めのvネックが女性らしいシルエットに
・フリル部分が肩周りを覆っているため華奢見えが叶います
・バックの首元に施された長さ調節可能な細ヒモもポイント
・デザイン性がありながらもすっきりと見えるラインに拘りました
出品に悩んでいるためお値下げはできません。
圧縮しての発送になりますのでご了承くださいm(_ _)m
カラー···ベージュ
季節感···夏
袖丈···袖なし
柄・デザイン···無地
Amiur lawgy eim

商品の情報

商品のサイズFREE SIZE
商品の状態未使用に近い

《商品説明》・2種類の素材を組み合わせた1枚で目を惹くワンピース・前後に施された深めのvネックが女性らしいシルエットに・フリル部分が肩周りを覆っているため華奢見えが叶います・バックの首元に施された長さ調節可能な細ヒモもポイント・デザイン性がありながらもすっきりと見えるラインに拘りました出品に悩んでいるためお値下げはできません。圧縮しての発送になりますのでご了承くださいm(_ _)mカラー···ベージュ季節感···夏袖丈···袖なし柄・デザイン···無地Amiur lawgy eim

¥14,000 ¥11,900

(税込) 送料込み
6
16
商品の情報

