【激安アウトレット!】 Pentax SPF & Super Takumar 50mm f1.4 フィルムカメラ

シリアルナンバー：4678884-4095071
アサヒ ペンタックス SPF　&　Super Takumar 50mm f1.4 です。
1973年発売された35mmフィルム一眼レフ、SPの後継機です。
50mm標準レンズ付きなのですぐにご使用になれます！
【マウント】
M42(スクリュウーマウント)
【外観】
・美品です。
・写真をご覧ください。
【機能】
ボデイ
・動作確認済みです。
・シャッター：　動作良好です。
・タイマー：　動作良好です。
・露出計：　不良
・モルト：　張替済み。
レンズ
・絞り羽根：　動作良好です。油じみありません。
・ヘリコイド：　スムースに動きます。
【光学系】
ボデイ
・ファインダーは、きれいでカビ・くもり等ありません。
・プリズム腐食がありません。
レンズ
・カビ・くもり・傷等ありません。
・後玉にかびあとあります。サンプル写真を撮りましたが、影響ありませんでした。
・レンズ内にわずかな埃・チリ等はありますが、撮影に影響はありません。
【付属物】
・前レンズキャップ
・Kenko L40C フィルター
【返金補償】
記載内容と相違があれば、送料を無償で全額返金します。受取評価前にご連絡下さい。
※予め記載された症状に起因するものは除きます。
※オールドカメラ・レンズは、製品になってから長い年月が経過しています。完璧を求める方のご購入はお控えくださるようお願いします。
古物商許可証: 401270001811号
#toridet_1p

