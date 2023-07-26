喜ばれる誕生日プレゼント Vlone × fragment design × NIKE TEE Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

Vlone × fragment design × NIKE TEE コラボ tシャツ
定価:22,480円
VloneとNIKEはパートナー契約を解除していますのでこのコラボ以降新たにリリースされる事はありません。
即購入◎
カラー···ブラック
袖丈···半袖
柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）
ネック···Uネック
季節感···夏

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドフラッグメント
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

VLONE fragment design Nike Pop-Up Park-Ing Ginza | SneakerNews.com

VLONE fragment design Nike Pop-Up Park-Ing Ginza | SneakerNews.com


Black VLONE Fragment Nike Tee

Black VLONE Fragment Nike Tee


Vlone x Fragment Bolt Friends Edition Black – SellAnyshirt

Vlone x Fragment Bolt Friends Edition Black – SellAnyshirt


VLONE x Fragment Design Unisex Logo V Grey/Red VLHD17FW003

VLONE x Fragment Design Unisex Logo V Grey/Red VLHD17FW003


VLONE x FRAGMENT DESIGN Staple T-Shirts Staple t-shirt M black Short-sleeved

VLONE x FRAGMENT DESIGN Staple T-Shirts Staple t-shirt M black Short-sleeved


VLONE x FRAGMENT DESIGN Staple T-Shirts Staple t-shirt M black

VLONE x FRAGMENT DESIGN Staple T-Shirts Staple t-shirt M black


Fragment Design × Vlone | Grailed

Fragment Design × Vlone | Grailed

