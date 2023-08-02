2022年最新入荷 YAMAHA RTX1220 PC周辺機器

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品名：YAMAHA RTX1220
中小規模拠点向けVPNルーター
商品の詳細は下記をご確認ください。
https://network.yamaha.com/products/routers/rtx1220/index
新品未開封品となります。
付属品は全て揃っている状態です。
商品をプチプチで梱包し、その上に送り状を貼り発送させていただく予定です。
こちらの商品はお値引きができません事、ご了承ください。
認証番号：D20-0252001/M20-0021
JANコード：49 57812 67103 3
#YAMAHA
#ヤマハ
#RTX1220
#有線ブロードバンドルーター

ブランドヤマハ
商品の状態新品、未使用
商品名：YAMAHA RTX1220中小規模拠点向けVPNルーター商品の詳細は下記をご確認ください。https://network.yamaha.com/products/routers/rtx1220/index新品未開封品となります。付属品は全て揃っている状態です。商品をプチプチで梱包し、その上に送り状を貼り発送させていただく予定です。こちらの商品はお値引きができません事、ご了承ください。認証番号：D20-0252001/M20-0021JANコード：49 57812 67103 3#YAMAHA#ヤマハ#RTX1220#有線ブロードバンドルーター

商品の情報

