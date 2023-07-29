大人も着やすいシンプルファッション インテルCPU Core i9 12900K BOX 12世代 PCパーツ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

13世代に乗り換えのため出品いたします。
10ヶ月間、週10時間ほど使用。
定格使用、反りもほぼ無いように見えます。
箱含み付属品の欠品はありません。
動作確認済みです。
インテル Core i9 12900K BOX
ブランド：インテル
CPU種類：Core i9
コア数：16 コア
クロック周波数（GHz）：3.2 GHz
最大動作クロック周波数（GHz）：5.2 GHz
論理コア：有り
内蔵グラフィックス機能有無：有り
TDP：125 W
パソコンパーツ
PCパーツ
CPU
12世代

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

41分钟前

¥50,000 ¥27,000

(税込) 送料込み
5
5
商品の情報

