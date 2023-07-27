お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
スペシャルオファ LEVI’S 684 デニム/ジーンズ

商品の説明

カラー···ブルー
used 古着　バギーパンツ　デニムパンツ　ワイド　タック　ブルー　青　袴
人気モデル···リーバイス 684
シルエット···ブーツカット
こちらは1970年-1980年頃のリーバイスの
684というモデルになります。
ビッグベルと呼ばれるリーバイスの中で最も
フレアの広がりが大きく今値段が高騰している
アイテムの一つになります。
ジップは42TALONでトップボタン裏は4
紙タグも残っており色残りも8割以上と
しっかりインディゴの色味を維持しています。
表記はW30L30

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドリーバイス
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

