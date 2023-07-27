お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
正規代理店 SONY　LinkBuds S イヤフォン

商品の説明

当サイトで、新品未使用で購入しましたが、私にあわなかった為、出品します。
使用期間は二週間程度です。
イヤーピースは別のものを付け替えて使用していたため、イヤーピースは新品未使用です。
よろしくお願いします。
人気モデル...LinkBuds
タイプ...カナル型
接続タイプ...ワイヤレス
特徴...Bluetooth, ノイズキャンセリング, ハイレゾ, 完全ワイヤレス(左右分離型)

商品の情報

ブランドソニー
商品の状態未使用に近い

¥15,000 ¥12,750

(税込) 送料込み
4
4
商品の情報

