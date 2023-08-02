オリジナル Intel Core i7-6700 PCパーツ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Intel Core i7 6700
第6世代intel core i7プロセッサ
SkyLake
FPO：X551C298
ATPO：03059
トレイ版プロセッサ
4コア　8スレッド　ベースクロック 3.4Ghz
本体のみの出品となります。
メーカ製のパソコンから取り出しました。
グリスはふき取りしましたが、表面に少しあとが残っています。
正常動作を確認しております。
プチプチの梱包材などに包み、らくらくメルカリ便で発送予定です。
価格に関するコメント不要、値下げ不可。即購入歓迎です。

