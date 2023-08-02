当店だけの限定モデル せいちゃん様専用Sense-U Base Station その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Sense-U Base Station
Sense-U Baby Monitor 2(with Base Station)
約1年前にAmazonで約30000円で購入しました。
0〜6ヶ月まで使用しました。
誤作動もほとんどなく体動が弱くなると、アラーム音が鳴るため安心して眠れました。
中古品にご理解ある方のみよろしくお願い致します(^^)

せいちゃん様専用Sense-U Base Station

Sense-U Base StationSense-U Baby Monitor 2(with Base Station)約1年前にAmazonで約30000円で購入しました。0〜6ヶ月まで使用しました。誤作動もほとんどなく体動が弱くなると、アラーム音が鳴るため安心して眠れました。中古品にご理解ある方のみよろしくお願い致します(^^)

