人気ブランド Bahnsen Cecilie / dress beth ロングスカート

商品の説明

セシリーバンセン/ベスドレス
2023年、オンラインで購入
サイズUK8
定価 159,500円(税込)※変動あり
着用1回のみ。お直しはしておりませんので、既製品のサイズのままお譲りいたします。
目立った傷や汚れ等ございませんが、素人検品のため見落としの可能性もございます。
また、自宅にて保管しているため、ご理解のある方のみご購入をお願いします。
商品の特性上、かなり大きめなお箱での発送となります。また、発送までにお時間をいただく可能性がございますので、ご了承ください。
【商品説明】
セシリーバンセンによるブラックのベスドレス。コペンハーゲンに拠点を置くデザイナーのエフォートレスな感性が体現されたアイテムです。質感のあるリネンブレンドクロッケを使用し、スリムなボディスの下に寄せられたギャザーがボリュームをプラスするシルエット。モダンで魅惑的なムードを放つスクープバックには、細身のストラップが施されています。
お手入れ方法…ドライクリーニング
【サイズ】
UK8
バスト 80cm
長さ 114cm
【素材】
リネン :60％
ポリアミド:40％
・ライニング
シルク:100％
#セシリーバンセン

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドセシリーバンセン
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

