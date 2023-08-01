2022公式店舗 NIKE AIR MAX 1 OG WHITE/UNIVERSITY RED スニーカー

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
24時間以内に発送いたします。
商品名：NIKE AIR MAX 1 OG
　　　　WHITE/UNIVERSITY RED　NEUTRAL GREY-BLACK
型番：908375-100
購入先：NIKE ONLINE 2018年6月9日発売
サイズ：30cm (US12)
状態：中古　傷や汚れ有り
　　　大事に履いておりましたが経年劣化や
アッパーの素材や吐き口には汚れやシミが
あります。詳細は写真を確認してください。
定価：￥15,120
1987年発売当初のシルエットを忠実に再現したオリジナル仕様で復活！
初めてビジブルエアを搭載したランニングシューズ"AIR MAX 1(エアマックス1)"。デザイナーのティンカー・ハットフィールドが、パリで見たポンピドゥセンターから着想を得て制作したランニングシューズ。その直感的に見てわかるヒールをくり抜いたクッショニングシステムは、現在でも進化を続けて多くの人を魅了している。今回はエアマックスシリーズの一番最初を飾ったエアマックス1が、30年前のディテールや素材を可能な限り再現したOG仕様で登場する。ファーストカラーでもある、ホワイト/レッド/グレーのパレットで彩り、アッパーはメッシュやレザーを使用。またスニーカーボックスも赤に縞模様のオリジナルと同じデザインになっている。
#nike
#airmax
#airmax1
#NIKEスニーカー
#nikeスニーカー
#snkrs
#ナイキエアマックス
#ナイキスニーカー
#スニーカー
#スニーカー中古
#ナイキスニーカー中古
#Nike中古
#US12
#30㎝
メインカラー...ホワイト
人気モデル...NIKE エアマックス1
スニーカー型...ローカット(Low)
シーン...ランニング/トレーニング

