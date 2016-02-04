Veteran of Al Jazeera, PBS to Keynote Convention

What does the future hold for Ray Suarez? The distinguished journalist will likely be unemployed at the time of his appearance at the INBA Spring Convention. But he has a resume that should open doors. And he’ll talk to convention attendees about the ups and downs he’s seen in the media industry, through stints at PBS Newshour, NPR, Chicago’s WMAQ and his current position as host of Inside Story on Al Jazeera America, which is slated to stop production in mid-April.

Suarez has won numerous national awards, including two DuPont-Columbia Silver Batons And he is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ Hall of Fame.

Suarez will speak about his career and his future Saturday evening, April 23, at the Wyndham Hotel in Springfield, after dinner and before the Associated Press awards and the Students in the Illinois News Broadcasters Association awards. You can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inba-spring-convention-2016-tickets-2216943...