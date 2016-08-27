Back to Top

Four Scholarships Awarded

Four university students won $1500 scholarships from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association at the INBA Spring Convention.  Jeff Burnett is a senior at Illinois State University, Collin Dorsey is a sophomore at Southern Illinois University, Maureen Christensen is a senior at Illinois State University and Megan Sanchez is a junior at Western Illinois University.  They are all pictured with INBA President Laura Trendle Polus.

