Four Scholarships Awarded

Attending INBA conventions as a student allowed me to get feedback from professionals working around the country. Panels give you the opportunity to learn about relevant issues in the industry.
Assistant News Director, WMBD-TV Peoria
Four university students won $1500 scholarships from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association at the INBA Spring Convention. Jeff Burnett is a senior at Illinois State University, Collin Dorsey is a sophomore at Southern Illinois University, Maureen Christensen is a senior at Illinois State University and Megan Sanchez is a junior at Western Illinois University. They are all pictured with INBA President Laura Trendle Polus.