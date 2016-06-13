Kiningham Honored by IBA

Illinois radio news veteran Ben Kiningham is being honored by the Illinois Broadcasters Association as the W. Russell Withers, Jr., Broadcast Pioneer. Ben began his radio career at WTAX in Springfield in 1966, and covered state government for the next 40 years, as part of the Capitol Information Bureau, then the Illinois Radio Network. He was elected INBA president in 1983 and had served on the board for much of the previous decade. He retired from radio in 2006, and was named an INBA Lifetime Member that year.