Jaymee Toler

Assistant News Director, WMBD-TV Peoria
Attending INBA conventions as a student allowed me to get feedback from professionals working around the country. Panels give you the opportunity to learn about relevant issues in the industry.
INBA is not only a great networking tool, it also provides advocacy and support for journalists in an ever-changing world.
WSIU Associate Director for News and Public Affairs
The newsroom can be an insular place. It’s great to get out, see my colleagues and share a struggle or success.
News Director at WDCB, Glen Ellyn
