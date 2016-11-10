Back to Top

Auction Raises Scholarship Money

Submitted by Laura.Trendle.Polus on Tue, 10/11/2016 - 08:46

About a dozen items were auctioned off Friday night, to benefit  INBA Scholarships.  Items included a bottle of wine with Governor Bruce Rauner at his mansion; a signed Patrick Kane #88 Jersey, donated by the Chicago Blackhawks; 2017 tickets to a Chicago Cubs game (box seats!), donated by former scholarship winner Chad Gordon; and a large assortment of signed sports memoribilia, donated by former scholarship winner Bob Arya.  Former INBA President Bill Wheelhouse served as auctioneer.
 

