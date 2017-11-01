Spring Convention in Champaign-Urbana

Attending INBA conventions as a student allowed me to get feedback from professionals working around the country. Panels give you the opportunity to learn about relevant issues in the industry.
Assistant News Director, WMBD-TV Peoria
INBA's Spring Convention will be held April 20-22 at the Eastland Suites in Urbana. It will be a busy weekend, with a Marathon Race and the annual EbertFest. Watch for more details coming soon, on the keynote speaker and panels that are being planned. If you want to help with the convention, you can contact co-chairs Jeff Bossert or Aaron Eades.