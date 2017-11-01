Back to Top

Spring Convention in Champaign-Urbana

INBA's Spring Convention will be held April 20-22 at the Eastland Suites in Urbana.  It will be a busy weekend, with a Marathon Race and the annual EbertFest.  Watch for more details coming soon, on the keynote speaker and panels that are being planned.  If you want to help with the convention, you can contact co-chairs Jeff Bossert or Aaron Eades.

