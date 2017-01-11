Back to Top

Alexis McAdams

MultiMedia Journalist at WXIN-TV, Indianapolis

INBA played a huge part in preparing me for my broadcasting career. The INBA conventions connect students with on air talent and news directors who give feedback on now to improve your work. Through relationships I made at those conventions I was able to obtain my first on air reporting job.
 

© 2010-2016 Illinois News Broadcasters Association | inba.net
Design by Matt Swaney | All rights reserved.