Student Awards Competition Seeks Entries

The SINBA Awards competition is an annual contest showcasing the best work from Illinois’ brightest and most promising journalism students. All entries must be submitted online and must be received by 5pm on Friday, March 3, 2017. Finalists will be announced two weeks before the 2017 INBA Spring Convention in Urbana/Champaign, and awards will be presented on the evening of Saturday, April 22.

Click on the attached entry document for information on the categories, and for more specifics on how to enter.