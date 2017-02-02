INBA Scholarship Application Open

Students who are interested in and demonstrate potential in broadcast news are encouraged to apply for up to four $1,500 scholarships offered through the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

The scholarship or internship awards will be based upon the applications and personal interviews with students who are enrolled full-time in post-secondary programs. Interest and demonstrated potential in broadcast news is important, as is financial need and academic performance.

You must be an INBA member to apply; students can join right here on this website. Student dues are $20.

Postmark or email deadline for applications is March 11, 2017. Email applications to INBAawards@gmail.com or mail to: Aaron Eades, INBA Honors & Awards, 509 South Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820.

Finalists must be interviewed the evening of April 21st at the Spring 2017 INBA Convention at Eastland Suites in Urbana, Illinois. Winners will remain at the convention as the guests of INBA for the remainder of the weekend. Semi-finalists are encouraged to stay for the convention but it will be at their own expense.

FOR QUESTIONS: contact eadesad@gmail.com