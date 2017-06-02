New Video on Cameras/Mics in Courts

The INBA has produced a video that should be of help to any reporters and photographers who will be covering court cases in Illinois. Cams & Mics chair Jim Grimes oversaw the production, with the shooting and editing done by ISU student Carleigh Gray. Special thanks to McLean County Court Administrator Will Scanlon and Media Coordinator Edith Brady-Lunny. This is the link to the video on youtube:

https://youtu.be/N78Evt64dfA