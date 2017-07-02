Former INBA President Newberg Dies

Many long-time INBA members are remembering Don Newberg, who died Monday night at age 84. Newberg was INBA President in 1963, when the organization was just 8 years old. During his presidency, INBA established its scholarship program, which has now given 178 scholarships totaling nearly $140,000.

Newberg was News Director at WJBC in Bloomington, where he interviewed the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a visit to Illinois Wesleyan. Newberg also hosted the station's popular "Problems and Solutions" program. He went on to run stations in Indiana and Tennessee.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, from 4-6pm at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington.