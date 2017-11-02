NPR's McCammon at Spring Convention

She covered the 2016 Presidential Race and also knows about the Affordable Care Act and protested pipelines. Politics, health and science are all in the wheelhouse of Sarah McCammon, who will be the keynote speaker at the INBA Spring 2017 Convention. McCammon will speak on Saturday, April 22, at the Eastland Suites in Urbana. That evening's program will also include presentation of the Associated Press awards for journalistic excellence and the SINBA awards for student journalists.