Free Convention Fellowship

INBA gave me the opportunity to meet and speak with professionals in the industry as well as receive feedback on work I have done.
MultiMedia Journalist at WOI-TV, Des Moines
The Illinois News Broadcasters Association offers a Professional Fellowship to help a voting member attend one Convention each year. While financial need is a factor in this award, as long as you are a member in good standing, you are encouraged to apply. A panel of INBA Past Presidents will choose the winner.
DEADLINE FOR ENTRY: March 17, 2017 (Note: Spring 2017 Convention will be in Champaign/Urbana April 21-23)
Name: __________________________________
Station/Organization: __________________________________
Contact Information: __________________________________ __________________________________
E-mail/Phone: __________________________________
State your case! In an attachment (please limit it to one page), please tell us why you are the best candidate for the INBA Professional Fellowship. Please also include a statement of financial need.
Submit To: H Wayne Wilson at hwilson@mtco.com by midnight on March 17, 2017.