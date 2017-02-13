Back to Top

Free Convention Fellowship

Submitted by Laura.Trendle.Polus on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 17:38

The Illinois News Broadcasters Association offers a Professional Fellowship to help a voting member attend one Convention each year. While financial need is a factor in this award, as long as you are a member in good standing, you are encouraged to apply. A panel of INBA Past Presidents will choose the winner.

DEADLINE FOR ENTRY: March 17, 2017   (Note: Spring 2017 Convention will be in Champaign/Urbana April 21-23)

Name: __________________________________ 
Station/Organization: __________________________________ 
Contact Information: __________________________________ __________________________________

E-mail/Phone: __________________________________

State your case! In an attachment (please limit it to one page), please tell us why you are the best candidate for the INBA Professional Fellowship. Please also include a statement of financial need.

Submit To: H Wayne Wilson at hwilson@mtco.com by midnight on March 17, 2017.

© 2010-2017 Illinois News Broadcasters Association | inba.net
Design by Matt Swaney | All rights reserved.