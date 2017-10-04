Scholarship Finalists Announced

Seven students have been named finalists for this year's INBA Scholarships, according to Scholarship Chair Aaron Eades. The seven are (in alphabetical order):

1) Breanna Descourouez (WIU)

2) Collin Dorsey (SIU)

3) Carleigh Gray (ISU)

4) Kallie Koester (EIU)

5) Emily Manley (WIU)

6) Baylee Steelman (ISU)

7) Redrick Terry (WIU)

Scholarship committee members reviewed each student's application, statement, resume, GPA, and submitted work.

Finalists should plan on appearing at the INBA Spring Convention at Eastland Suites in Urbana on Friday, April 21st. Starting at 4 pm, the committee will interview each applicant individually (room TBD).

Four winners of $1,500 scholarships will each be invited to stay at the convention as guests, and will be given their own hotel rooms for the weekend. The other three will win mini-scholarships, and are encouraged to remain at the convention to network. Students may also be eligible for mileage reimbursements.