Moline, Morgan Elected to Board

A public radio host/manager and a TV news director are the two newest members of the INBA Board of Directors. Brian Moline of WILL radio and Josh Morgan of WREX-TV were elected during the Spring 2017 Convention in Urbana.

Moline has been on the air on Champaign/Urbana since 2000; first at commercial station group WDWS/WHMS/WKIO and then with Illinois Public Media. He is the Morning Edition host, and was also recently made Newsroom Manager. He’s a graduate of Truman State University.

Morgan moved to the Quincy-owned WREX in 2013, after stints at WPSD in Paducah and WLUK in Green Bay. He’s led the WREX team to numerous AP, Emmy and Murrow awards. He has degrees from Alma College and Spring Arbor University.

Moline replaces long-time board member Jeff Bossert, who is leaving to take a new job in Roanoke, Virginia. Morgan replaces Brian Adams, who resigned last month due to family commitments.