Champaign's Dave Shaul Dies

INBA lifetime member Dave Shaul passed away May 22 after a one-and-a-half year battle with cancer. A graduate of the University of Illinois, Dave worked at WCIA-TV for 37 years beginning in 1962, becoming news director in 1980 and co-anchor of the evening news. He began working at WDWS radio in 2000, last working on February 17, 2016. He also was an adjunct professor at the university. He is survived by his wife, Annilee, two daughters, Annalisa Cockerham of Champaign and Elizabeth Jones of Naperville, and one son, David of Indianapolis. Dave Shaul was 75.