Court Coverage Teleconferences

INBA Cams and Mics Chairman Jim Grimes is currently planning teleconferences that will involve Media Coordinators across the state. The goal is to share best practices and to discuss problems being encountered in relation to Extended Media Coverage requests in the various judicial circuits. Grimes is aiming to schedule the calls during the last two weeks of June, and to offer at least two different days and times, in order to accomodate as many as possible. Anyone interested in participating should contact Grimes directly at jimgrimes@aol.com.