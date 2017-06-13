One-Man Banding Webinar June 20 10am

Gone are the days when it would take two or three people to produce a single broadcast story. One-man-banding has been the name of the game for a while. And now, you don't even need special equipment -- it's all on the smartphone in your pocket. What are the best apps for recording, editing, and live-streaming video and audio? What are the ethics of using some of those apps?

Join veteran broadcast journalist Jessica Machetta and Saint Louis University communications professor Amber Hinsely on Tuesday, June 20th at 10 am for an INBA webinar that will help untangle some of those issues. Join us, or watch it when you have the time. https://plus.google.com/events/c010lb2pqilg15pnu4t9gbnlg68