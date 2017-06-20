Back to Top

Reaction to Reduction in White House Briefings

Submitted by Laura.Trendle.Polus on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 12:08

Journalists around the world are watching the White House, and reacting to what appears to be a troubling trend of severely reduced access for the news media.
  Monday’s briefing was declared a “gaggle” with no cameras or microphones allowed.  The White House has a printed transcript of what transpired here:   https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/06/19/press-gaggle-press-secretary-sean-spicer-6192017

  That follows four days last week when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took reporters’ questions off-camera, although audio was allowed.  Spicer’s response: “I've said this since the beginning. The president spoke today, he was on-camera. And there are days that I'll decide that the president's voice should be the one that speaks and iterate his priorities."
  The RTDNA issued a condemnation of the change in practice:  https://www.rtdna.org/article/rtdna_blasts_white_house_ban_on_video_audio_at_daily_press_briefing

And the Atlantic asks, “Where Have All the Cameras Gone?” in this article: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/06/where-have-all-the-cameras-gone/530916/

  The Illinois News Broadcasters Association believes that elected officials have a responsibility to communicate with the public they represent, and also believes that the news media should continue to be a part of that communication and part of that process, as outlined in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

© 2010-2017 Illinois News Broadcasters Association | inba.net
Design by Matt Swaney | All rights reserved.