Reaction to Reduction in White House Briefings

Journalists around the world are watching the White House, and reacting to what appears to be a troubling trend of severely reduced access for the news media.

Monday’s briefing was declared a “gaggle” with no cameras or microphones allowed. The White House has a printed transcript of what transpired here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/06/19/press-gaggle-press-secretary-sean-spicer-6192017

That follows four days last week when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took reporters’ questions off-camera, although audio was allowed. Spicer’s response: “I've said this since the beginning. The president spoke today, he was on-camera. And there are days that I'll decide that the president's voice should be the one that speaks and iterate his priorities."

The RTDNA issued a condemnation of the change in practice: https://www.rtdna.org/article/rtdna_blasts_white_house_ban_on_video_audio_at_daily_press_briefing

And the Atlantic asks, “Where Have All the Cameras Gone?” in this article: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/06/where-have-all-the-cameras-gone/530916/

The Illinois News Broadcasters Association believes that elected officials have a responsibility to communicate with the public they represent, and also believes that the news media should continue to be a part of that communication and part of that process, as outlined in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.