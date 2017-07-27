Seeking Illinoisan of the Year Nominations

Each fall, the INBA names an Illinoisan of the Year, someone who has made a significant contribution to Illinois, its citizens, the news profession and public information. INBA Past Presidents make the nominations and then cast votes. Anyone wanting to suggest a nominee can contact Sue Stephens at stephens.susan@gmail.com by 11:59 pm CDT on Monday, July 31st, 2017.

Please review the guidelines below as you consider a nominee:

Residency: Nominee must have lived in Illinois at one time

Qualifications - Nominee must have performed: actions/work which have contributed to the benefit of Illinois citizens or a group thereof, or actions/work which have brought recognition or prestige to the state, or actions/work which have contributed to the news profession and/or broadened access to public information Please note that political figures/office holders are eligible only in years in which they have not announced a candidacy or are not campaigning for an elected office



Candidates for Illinoisan of the Year may be nominated more than once. However, winners of Illinoisan of the Year may only win again if they are nominated for a reason different from their original win.