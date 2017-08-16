Back to Top

Registration Open for Fall Convention

Submitted by Laura.Trendle.Polus on Wed, 08/16/2017 - 07:54

There's a lot to learn at the upcoming Fall Convention:  workshops from Google Plus and IRE, keynote speaker Cheri Preston from ABC News Radio, and a very unique experience to learn more about the Muslim experience and how we cover it as journalists.  Please join us in Quincy October 6-8.  You can register now at:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inba-fall-2017-convention-tickets-360814766...

