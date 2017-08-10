New Board Members Elected

INBA Members re-elected all five officers and two board members, and elected two new board members, during the General Election held Saturday in Quincy.

One of the "new" board members is Jason Parrott, who is really not new to the board or INBA. He served as Vice President for more than two years, and helped oversee several conventions, before electing not to run in Fall 2016. Now he’s back in what he perceives to be the “easier” role of board member. Jason covers Southeast Iowa for Tri-States Radio. He and his wife Jamie live in Quincy. He’s a graduate of Western Illinois University.

The other new board member, Jeff Burnett, is the latest in a long line of INBA Scholarship winners to return to help the organization. He won a scholarship in Spring 2016, as he was set to graduate from Illinois State University, where he had worked at both WZND and TV-10. He then earned a Master’s Degree from PAR in Springfield. He was quickly offered a job with WEEK-TV in Peoria, where he is producing the 5pm news. He also is on-air talent on the weekends at B104 in Bloomington. Jeff grew up in the Rockford area. He has attended INBA conventions regularly since Fall 2015.

Board members Aaron Eades of WCIA-TV in Champaign and Josh Morgan of WREX-TV in Rockford were both re-elected to 2-year terms. All officers were re-elected and will serve 1-year terms.